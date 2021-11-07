Lynn Roger Wilde, 72, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 4, 2021. Lynn was born May 5, 1949, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Uriel Ames and Veda June Stanley. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and attended Idaho Falls High School. He lived in Swan Valley for a short time, and then returned to live in Idaho Falls. On February 24, 1967, he married the love of his life, and eternal soul mate, Sandy Hudman, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Lynn and Sandy made their home in Idaho Falls, where they raised their family. Lynn worked in the construction industry and owned Wilde Dry Wall. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed anything outdoors, especially fishing, boating, camping, hunting, and 4-wheeling. He had a gift for creativity and put that gift to good use in his woodworking hobby. He cherished being with his family and was very close with his grandchildren. Lynn is survived by his loving wife, Sandy Wilde of Idaho Falls, ID; children Teri Lyn Wilde of Idaho Falls, ID, Becky Jo Wilde of Idaho Falls, ID, and Bradley Allen (Breanne) Wilde of Idaho Falls, ID; Archie, the dog; sister, Carma Messler of Idaho Falls, ID, and brother, Les Wilde of Boise, ID; sister-in-law, Wendy Hudman Morgan; 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Lonnie Wilde. Services will be held at 1:00 pm Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at the Woodruff Ward, 1660 12th Street. The family will visit with friends from 12:00 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Lynn 5/5/1949 - 11/4/2021Roger Wilde
