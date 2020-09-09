Pamela Ann Wilde, 64, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 30, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Pam was born March 3, 1956, in St. Paul, Nebraska, to Charles Joseph Trubl and Mary Ann Jonak Trubl. She grew up in Roberts, Idaho, and graduated from West Jefferson High School. On June 15, 1974, she married Scott A. Wilde in Idaho Falls, and together they raised three children, Kristina, Jamie and Mark. Pam and Scott made their home in Idaho Falls, where Pam enjoyed being a wife, mother and grandmother. Pam was a member of the Catholic church. She enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping and four-wheeling. She also enjoyed crocheting, quilting, sewing, cooking, reading and had a special love for her dogs Copper and Zip. She loved spending time at her mother's summer home on the east fork of the Bitterroot River in Montana. She also frequented Ingram's Jeweler's and antique stores. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. Pam is survived by her loving husband, Scott A. Wilde of Idaho Falls, ID; mother, Mary Ann Trubl of Idaho Falls, ID; children, Kristina Marie (Stuart) Walsh of Kuna, ID, Jamie Dawn (Brandon) Hart of Idaho Falls, ID, and Mark Andrew (Rhonda) Wilde of Belgrade, MT; nephew, Johnny (Heather) Rutledge, of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Jerry (Jan) Trubl of Idaho Falls, ID; and grandchildren, Keagan and Sydney Walsh, Madison, Kennedy and Kason Hart, Iszabella, Isaiah, and Winston Wilde. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles J. Trubl; sister, Cathy Rutledge; and father & mother-in-law, Melvin and Glenda Wilde. "The love of my life will be dearly missed. Love always and forever your husband Scott." A small gathering for family and close friends will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Pamela 3/3/1956 - 8/30/2020Wilde
