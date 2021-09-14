Mary Lou Bateman Wilding was born on October 1, 1935 in Salt Lake City, UT to Frank H and Anna Neuenschwander Bateman. She grew up on the family farm in Bedford Wyoming, helping her brother Harold and sister Lana work in the fields, milk cows, raise chickens, and every other aspect of farm living. After graduating high school, Mary Lou attended Ricks College (BYU-I) as a music major. While there she met Reid Wilding and they were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on August 29, 1956. They have made their home in Sugar City Idaho for the past 56 years. Mary Lou's main focus in life was to make a loving home for her family. She was an accomplished piano player and accompanied many musical performances and church services. With her sewing skills she made clothes, costumes, and quilts which she freely gave to others. She may best be remembered for her beautiful gardens and flower arrangements or her huckleberry and squash pies. Her huckleberry raspberry jam was always a family favorite. She was in the Boy Scouts program, attended and served at Wood Badge, and was involved in girl's camp programs and many other church activities. For years she led her family on annual hikes to Table Mountain. At age 65 she hiked Mt. Timpanogos in Utah and at age 70 she hiked the Cascade Canyon Trail from the Idaho side of the Tetons to Jenny's Lake. One of her favorite things to do was to catch fish on Jackson Lake even if it meant leaving home at 3 AM in order to be on the lake by sunrise. She loved being out of doors and never wanted to be left out of the activities. Mary Lou was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in the Idaho Falls and Rexburg Temples. She loved temple work. In 1999 she served with Reid on an LDS mission to Slovenia. She also traveled to South America, Canada, and most of the United States as well. She had a way of making friends and keeping in touch through the years. If she had heard that a new family had moved to the neighborhood she would be there with a pie or flowers to welcome them. She loved her neighbors, she loved Sugar City. On August 29, 2021, after catching her limit on Jackson Lake the day before, Mary Lou quietly left this life and stepped into the next, succumbing to injuries obtained due to a fall. She is preceded in death by her husband Reid, parents, brother Harold, grandsons Benjamin and Nathaniel. She is survived by her sister Lana Hepworth, children; Layne (Jill), Shirley Clawson (Eldon, deceased), Joseph (Shaleen), Susan Hendy (Rick), James (Arla), Diane Stailey (David), David (Rachael), Jean Richardson (Steve), 45 grandchildren, 71 great grandchildren; as well as the many friends and neighbors who also know her as mom and grandma. She lived life to the fullest and will be missed. Funeral services will be held at the Sugar City LDS rock church September 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM with a viewing at 9:30 AM. A viewing will also be held at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg on September 17 from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the LDS Perpetual Temple Fund. Mary 10/1/1935 - 8/29/2021Lou Wilding
