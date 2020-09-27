Randall Don Wilding, 73, passed away September 24, 2020, in Idaho Falls. Randall was born May 7 1947, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Donald Ralph Wilding and Maxine Cherry Wilding. He was raised in Rexburg, and Idaho Falls. He graduated from Madison High School. On November 12, 1966, he married Bernae Rowbury in Rexburg. Randall and Bernae made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Randall worked for 43 years at Paramount Supply, holding various positions and managing the operations when he retired. Randall was a member of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a committed and generous family man. He worked hard, both at work and around the home. He would often have bursts of "lets clean the garage", unannounced on a Saturday, his kids loved it. His hard work was all to provide and take care of his family and his family extended beyond blood. He was a mentor and a stable touch point for those around him, especially children and grandchildren. Randall treated everyone he met with respect. Randall was a car enthusiast with a passion for nostalgic and unique vehicle designs, ranging from the 50s, 60s, 70s and on. He owned a variety of classics and muscle cars throughout his life (as the police in Rexburg and Rigby can attest to), including his most recent 1967 Olds Cutlass 442. He also had a long history of 2 wheeler obsession, owning various dirt and street motorcycles over the years. But his prized possession, was his Harley Davidson. We think it was his 4th kid and maybe the favorite. Randall will be remembered for his laid back approach to life and living. He was a practical joker who gave as well has he got, from hiding stuffed skunks in hay bales at his dad's place to the years long fun with the grandkids and a decoy gooses head. Randall's motto seemed to be "Don't take things too seriously" and "enjoy the natural world around you." This enjoyment of nature was passed on to his kids and will live on with them. In retirement his enjoyment of nature and all things related continued with his and Bernae's retreat at Island Park, and for sharing that experience and environment with all of his family. Many summer nights spent by the campfire will be one of the fondest memories of our Dad, Husband, and Friend- Randall Don Wilding. Randall is survived by his wife, Bernae Wilding of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Roger (Kathleen) Wilding of Portland, OR; son, Jeff (Meridith) Wilding of Boise, ID; daughter, Shanon (Justin) Evans of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Sherrie (Jerry) Virgin of Rexburg, ID; sister, Kris Forman of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Tracy Wilding of Idaho Falls, ID; step-sisters Becky Cortopassi and Linda Black and step-brother Jack Bowman; 7 grandchildren (Kirstie, Sam, Garrick, Kaiden, Whitney, Rylan, Cole) and 1 great grandchild (Nolan). He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Maxine Wilding; step-mom Jeanette Wilding, a baby brother; parents-in-law, Evelyn and Deloy Rowbury; and brothers-in-law Dee Rowbury and Darral Rowbury. Graveside services for family and friends will be held Monday, September 28th at 2:00 p.m. at the Rexburg Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Randal 5/7/1947 - 9/24/2020Wilding
