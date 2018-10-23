Edna Ione Louk Wilhelm, 88, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 18, 2018.
Edna was born November 22, 1929, in Iona, Idaho, to Joe Louk and Bertha Bernice Davis Louk. She grew up and attended schools in Iona and graduated from Iona High School.
Edna married Norman DeVere Scrogham in 1950. They had three sons, Wade, Mark, and Steven. They were later divorced.
On June 16, 1975, she married Alva E. Wilhelm. Edna and Alva made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Edna worked as a loan officer for Atomic Workers Credit Union.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Edna enjoyed serving in the church, gardening and quilting in her spare time.
Edna is survived by her daughters-in-law, Geri Scrogham of Boise, ID, and Shannon Scrogham of Idaho Falls, ID; brothers Tom Louk and Jim (Loretta) Louk each of Iona, Idaho; sister, Helen Scheer of Three Forks, Montana; three grandchildren, Tiffany Keeley, Steven Scrogham, and Michael Scrogham; and seven great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sons, Wade, Mark and Steven; sisters, Gnetty and Fay; and brothers, Monty, George and Earl.
The family would like to express heartfelt appreciation to Avalon Hospice, Brio Hospice, and Tambree Meadows Assisted Living Center for their kind and loving care.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 5, 2018, at the Idaho Falls 9th Ward, 395 Second Street. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior. Burial will be in the Iona Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
