Verla Ree Clark Wilkes joined her beloved Chuck on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. She died of health issues related to age as she was 96 years old. She was born on June 5, 1926, to James Elmer Clark and Jane Emily White Clark. She spent her early years on her father's potato farm. One of her fondest memories was riding the sleigh to school. She was a good student and graduated as a nurse from University of Washington in 1948. While there she met her sweetheart Charles W. Wilkes. Upon his return from his LDS mission, they were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on March 16, 1950. Verla kept her nursing certification active by working as a school nurse for the migrant summer program where the children all loved her. Charles and Verla raised their five children, Tamara, Wynn, Jim, David, and Jayna in Idaho Falls, ID. They have been blessed to have a numerous posterity of 33 grandchildren (plus 27 spouses) and 70 great grandchildren (at least 3 more on the way). Verla loved sports and spent her life supporting children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren at their various ballgames as well as other pursuits. Sports kept her company on the TV in her later years and was a favorite topic of conversation. Verla and Charles served a mission for the LDS church in Columbia South Carolina. Though they missed their grandchildren they thoroughly enjoyed serving the Lord. Verla served faithfully through the years in various callings in the church. As she got older and was less mobile, she often expressed how she missed serving others. She and Charles served for many years as temple workers in Idaho Falls. After living in Idaho Falls for almost 60 years, Charles and Verla relocated to Cedar Hills, Utah to be near their family who live in Utah Valley. Charles passed away a few months later and Verla was blessed to have children and grandchildren nearby to visit and assist her. Verla is survived by her five children: Tamara Hogsett (Richard), Wynn (Teresa), Jim (Leigh Anne), David (Tricia), and Jayna Nelson (Tom). Services will be held at 11 AM, Friday October 21, 2022, at the Cedar Hills LDS Stake Center (3950 W Cedar Hills Dr., Cedar Hills, UT 84062), with a viewing from 9:30 -10:45 AM prior to the service. Interment will be the following day at noon in the Teton-Newdale Cemetery in Teton, ID. The following link is provided to view services: https://my.gather.app/remember/verla-wilkes. Memories or condolences may be sent to the family online at www.uvfuneral.com. Verla 6/5/1926 - 10/12/2022Ree Wilkes
