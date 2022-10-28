Dennis Craig Wilkie, 66, of Idaho Falls died from a heart attack on October 21, 2022. He was born August 5, 1956, in Idaho Falls to Dennis and Carolyn Luke Wilkie. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls. Craig graduated from Skyline High School in 1974 where he enjoyed and participated in wrestling. After high school Craig attended Idaho State University where he received his technical certificate in upholstery. On March 13, 1982, he married Cynthia "Cindy" Cutler in Elko, Nevada. With this union Craig gained his first daughter, Heather, who he immediately fell in love with and raised as his own. Their second daughter, Desiree, was born November 29, 1984. Together Craig and Cindy lovingly raised two strong, independent daughters. Craig lovingly cared for Cindy through her six-year battle with cancer before her passing on October 4th of 2006. Craig married Diane Lewis on April 12, 2008. They later divorced, but they remained life long friends and Craig always appreciated the relationship he had with her sons, Michael and Harrison. After high school Craig began his working career at Canner Seed Company. He later worked at the Chem Plant, Golden Valley, and Bob's Upholstery before starting his own upholstery company, Craig's Custom Covers. He then began work for the City of Idaho Falls where he retired after 22 years. After several years of retirement, he decided to open Craig's Upholstery sharing a shop with his good friend Niki. During retirement he worked harder as a retiree than he ever did when he worked for the city. One of Craig's passions was softball, whether that meant he was playing, watching his daughters, coaching a team, or just enjoying a good game. The softball field is where many life long friendships were made. He had a love for old cars and trucks. Over the years he always enjoyed long drives on his Harley, in his Corvette or his truck. He enjoyed many fun Friday nights drinking, dancing and socializing with friends and family at Muddy's, The Shop Bar and other local places. In more recent years he started to spend more time on the golf course and riding side by sides with good friends and his son-in-laws. He was a very proud grandpa who loved his grandkids and took joy in watching them grow and celebrate their accomplishments. Craig became friends with everyone that he met and was always there to help someone in need. Even though he wanted people to believe that he was a big, tuff and tattooed guy, he was really just a big teddy bear with a big smile and an even bigger heart. He left his mark on the hearts of many and our memories of him will live on forever. Craig is survived by his two loving daughters; Heather (Mark) Siler, and Desiree (Steven) Martinez; grandchildren: Braydon Siler, Taylor Siler, Elijah Fonoti, Saige Fonoti, Oakley Siler, Adrian Martinez, and Alex Martinez; sisters: Kim (Stephen) McGavin, and Debra Kelly; brothers: Kevin (Debbie) Wilkie, and Kirk (Joy) Wilkie. He is preceded in death by his wife, Cindy Wilkie and his parents, Dennis and Carolyn Wilkie. Craig had a giving heart and in lieu of flowers his daughters would suggest picking a charity/organization to donate to. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First St. Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends Thursday evening from 6-8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the services on Friday. The inurnment will take place at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be sent online at www.coltrinmortuary.com Craig 8/5/1956 - 10/21/2022Wilkie
