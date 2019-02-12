Colleen Lee Wilkinson, 80, of Idaho Falls, passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Colleen was born on March 29, 1938, to Sarah Elzina Tyler and Ward Francis Lee in Ucon, Idaho. She grew up in the Ucon, Irwin, and Idaho Falls areas. She attended Idaho Falls High School. On August 10, 1956, she married Dwight Anthony Wilkinson in Etna, Wyoming. She worked for Mel Johnson Drug and Idaho Potato Growers. She was the bookkeeper for her husband's masonry business. Colleen was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed gardening, camping, riding ATV's, cooking, and most importantly, she enjoyed being a wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a special person to all that she knew. She is survived by her husband, Dwight Anthony Wilkinson; her sons: Jon Lee (Terri) Wilkinson and Jerry Lee Wilkinson, all of Idaho Falls, ID; her daughter, Jorja Lee Artz Wilkinson of Benton City, WA; 5 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Barbara Shearer, and her brother, Francis Lee. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street. Family will visit with friends from 6:00-7:30 p.m., Friday, February 15, 2019, and from 10:00-11:00 a.m., prior to services both at the mortuary. Interment will be at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Colleen 3/29/1938 - 2/9/2019Lee Wilkinson