Vincent Craig Williams, 70, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 1, 2021, following an accident at Twin Bridges Campground. Craig was born April 29, 1951, in Weaverville, California, to George Henry Williams and Erma Leslie Haney Williams. He grew up and attended schools in Weaverville and graduated from Trinity High School. He also attended Shasta College. He served in the U.S. Army. In June 1978, he married Martha Pruitt in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They were later divorced. On June 19, 1999, he married Anne Moss in Sugar City, Idaho. Craig and Anne made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Craig worked as an auto mechanic. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed family history, being a handyman and outdoorsman, and amateur radio. His call sign was KQ6I. Craig is survived by his loving wife, Anne Moss Williams of Idaho Falls, ID; his children, Jennifer, Craig (Rachel), Amanda, Matthew, Karin, Carrie-Anne (Anna), Marianne (Robbie), Daniel (Monique), Erin (Brad); sisters, Susan Williams and Charlene Williams of CA; and twenty-six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents. Private family memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Community Food Basket, communityfoodbasketidahofalls.org Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Craig 4/29/1951 - 7/1/2021Williams
