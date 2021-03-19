David Brent Williams Williams David Brent Williams, 66, of Blackfoot, returned to his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls after a courageous battle with multiple health issues. Brent was born October 14, 1954 in Pocatello, Idaho to David Blake Williams and JoAnn Rasmussen. He was the second of three sons and brought a great deal of energy and laughter to his family. Brent has been a lifetime resident of the Blackfoot area. He attended school in Moreland and graduated from Snake River High School. Brent also attended Utah State University and Idaho State University. He was a life-long learner, who enjoyed studying a variety of different subjects. On February 24, 1979 he married the love of his life, Marva Matilda Young in Blackfoot. Their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple on October 26, 1990. Together, Brent and Marva welcomed three sons into their family. He was a wonderful husband and father. In his younger years Brent loved working side by side his Grandpa Williams on the family farm. The memories of those years proved to be the highlight of his childhood. He adored his grandparents and learned many valuable lessons within the walls of their home and on the farm. Brent worked as a psychology technician at the State Hospital. He then began his 36 year career at the INL. His last 10 years at the site were spent as a project manager of the carpentry department. He retired from the INL 13 years ago. Brent was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a faithful priesthood holder. He served as an executive secretary and in the Elders Quorum Presidency. Brent loved working with the youth in the Young Men's program and teaching youth Sunday School. Brent coached soccer and volunteered as a hunter safety instructor. He enjoyed golfing multiple times a week, fishing, camping, floating the river, and building projects. He enjoyed traveling and taking road trips and drives with Marva. Above all, he loved being with his family and grandchildren. Being a grandfather was one of Brent's greatest accomplishments. Brent is survived by his wife, Marva Williams of Blackfoot; sons, Aaron David (LaNae) Williams, Ryan Dale (Stephanie) Williams, and Micah Brent Williams all of Blackfoot; siblings, Steve (Patrice) Williams of Pocatello, and Rick Williams of Blackfoot; and seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, David Blake and JoAnn Williams and paternal grandparents, David and Norma Williams. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 22, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home. Family will meet with friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.