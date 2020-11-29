Elizabeth Bates Williams, age 78, of St. Anthony, passed away at her home Wednesday November 25, 2020. Elizabeth was born December 12, 1941 in Idaho Falls, Idaho a daughter to Samuel Alvin Bates and Thelma Alberta Hayes Bates. She attended schools in Menan and Rigby, Idaho. She enjoyed sewing for family and friends. She loved gardening, both flowers and vegetables. She held many garage sales, and loved to go to garage sales to buy things she could fix or cleanup for her sales. She always made holidays special for her family, making candy and special treats. She collected recipe books. She married Mark Williams, June 11, 1958 in Chester, Idaho. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Elizabeth is survived by her husband Mark Williams of St. Anthony, three daughters; Dorothy Bischoff (Darwin) of St. Anthony, Thelma Ball (Greg) of Rexburg and Heather Henrickson (Todd) of Pocatello, a son-in-law Donald Adams of Twin Falls, three sons; Lance Williams (Turena) of Lehi, Utah, Darris Williams (Jolene) of Cedar Hills, Utah, and Robin Williams (Shannon) of Evanston, Wyoming, two sisters; Gladys Buckland of Menan, and Joyce Clifford of Idaho Falls, 33 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter Merrilee Adams, father Alvin Bates, mother Thelma Bates, brother Rodney Bates and brother Orin Bates. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 30th at 11:00 a.m. in the Wilford 2nd Ward, 215 North 2400 East, St. Anthony, Idaho 83445. The family will visit with friends Sunday November 29th from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the church and on Monday from 10:0 to 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in the Wilford Cemetery, 2540 East 225 North, St. Anthony. Please observe social distancing and wear masks. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Zoom Meeting #914 0682 8393 Elizabeth 12/12/1941 - 11/25/2020Bates Williams
+1