Joyce Elizabeth Obrey Williams, 90, of Rexburg, passed away February 8, 2023, at Homestead Assisted Living. She was under the care of Homestead Home Health and Hospice. Joyce was born July 22, 1932, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to William Thomas Obrey and Violet Struhs Obrey. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. She also attended ISU School of Nursing. Joyce made her home in Idaho Falls and was a registered nurse at Sacred Heart Hospital and the Idaho Falls Hospital. She later worked in internal medicine and at the INEL. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family. Joyce is survived by her son, Rodney Williams of American Fork, UT; daughter, Susie (David) Wood of Rexburg, ID; daughter, Julie Williams (Lombardozzi); brother, Vernon (Joyce) Obrey of Pocatello, ID; sisters, Sandra (Dick) Bybee of Ammon, ID, Gail (Raymon) Landon of Idaho Falls, ID, and Chris (Tom) Angell of St. Anthony, ID; 12 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Roger Williams, and a granddaughter, Rose Hunter. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Joyce 7/22/1932 - 2/8/2023Williams
