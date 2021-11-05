LaVina Josephine Williams born September 13, 1926 in Bethune, Colorado to Ora Lester and Edith Mildred Herndon peacefully passed away at the Gables of Idaho Falls on November 2, 2021. LaVina was the 6th of 10 children. She spent the first 11 years of her life in Colorado before moving with her family to Shelley, Idaho where she received her education. Following high school, she married Floyd Anderson. To this union a daughter, LaDonna May, was born. LaVina and Floyd later divorced. She moved to California where she met Roy Williams and married him. After their retirement they moved to Arkansas where they took care of his mother until her passing. LaVina loved living there where she hunted and fished alongside Roy. LaVina loved animals and always seemed to have a dog or two in her home. After Roy's death she moved back to Idaho Falls to be closer to her siblings. She lived there until the time of her passing. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She loved family including her ward family who loved her also. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and her baby girl, and five siblings. She is survived by brothers, Marvin, Darrell and Doyle Herndon, sisters, Millie Fletcher and Carol Mitchell. We wish to thank the Hands of Hope Hospice and Gables of Idaho Falls for the loving care and compassion they showed LaVina. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 P.M at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 W Oak Street in Shelley. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. LaVina 9/13/1926 - 11/2/2021J. Williams