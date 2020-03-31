Local cowboy and legendary father and grandfather, Homer Lynn Williams, died on March 27, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his girls, from a heart worn-out after filling 100 years of living into 83. Lynn is survived by his wife, Nedra; his sister-in-law, Maureen Williams; his sister, Fran Dresen and brother-in-law, Jim Dresen; his brother, John Williams and sister-in-law, Teri Williams; and his sister, Leslie Shelton and brother-in-law, Dave Shelton. He is also survived by his eight children and their spouses: Stephen Williams, Anna and Steve Hanna, Danny and Candi Williams, Nathan and Laurie Williams, Jason and April Williams, Neil and Sarah Williams, Cady Williams, and Erin Williams. He is also survived by his 37 deeply-loved grandkids, and 33 great-grandkids. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Homer and Lois Williams; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Derrald and Ann Ricks; his sister, Joyce Ward and brother-in-law, Ralph Ward; his brother, Bud Williams; his daughter-in-law, Jeannie Williams; his son-in-law, Fernando Munoz; along with his favorite horses and dog: Lady, Roanie, Scrounge, Sage, and Mike. Lynn graduated in 1955 from Bonneville High School - the first class to graduate a hundred. He served a two-and-a-half-year mission in Helsinki, Finland, and upon his return asked his sweetheart since fourth grade if he could have this dance for the rest of his life. They married in the Idaho Falls LDS temple on July 12, 1960. Lynn graduated from Brigham Young University in 1962, with a Bachelor's Degree in English Education. He earned a Master's Degree in English from University of Iowa in 1965. Lynn and Nedra then planted their family roots in Salem. He taught English at Ricks College and then Rigby High School. Nothing brought this cowboy more joy than riding his horses, spoiling his grandkids, hollering at refs, drinking Ashton malts, and laughing at a good joke. He loved Wednesday horse rides with a group he helped start, the Over-The-Hill Gang, a group of local cowboys who all loved being in the saddle and swapping stories. Later in life, as he slowed down, joy came in daily drives with his wife of nearly 60 years, and sipping a Coke while holding her hand. Those who knew Lynn got the real deal. He loved deeply and fully. He was generous with his love, time, money, and candy. He was committed and loyal. He was honest and kind, witty and warm. A bit of a dying breed. Although he has ridden into the last sunset here on Earth, we all know he's back in the saddle again. A small family ceremony will be held to honor his life. Lynn 2/8/1937 - 3/27/2020Williams