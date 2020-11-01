Necla Beyhan Ozdol Williams, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 30, 2020, at Briarwood Assisted Living after a long battle with Alzheimers. She was born March 30, 1935, in Izmir, Turkey, the daughter of Iskan and Nebahat Ozdol. She will forever be remembered by her daughter, Yasemin and her husband, Kemal, grandchildren, Taner and Ceren Pasamehmetoglu, as well as her relatives and friends in Turkey. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 2, 2020, at Fielding Memorial Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Necla 3/30/1935 - 10/30/2020Williams
