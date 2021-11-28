Rex Ronald Williams, 79, of Firth Idaho passed away on the 25th of November in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Rex was born on the 22nd of June 1942 in Pocatello, Idaho and graduated from Pocatello high school. After high school on March 10, 1962 he married Margaret Elaine York. He was a cowboy at heart and loved to ride horses and heard cows. For careers he worked for Eddie's bakery and drove a truck for Doug Andrus. He also worked for Monroc during the time when the Teton Dam broke. In 1977 he bought a farm in Firth Idaho where he raised horses and cattle and grew wheat and hay while also having a career working for Bingham County Road Department where he laid pavement in the summer and plowed snow in the winter. He lived in Firth for the remainder of his life tending to the farm and working for Bingham County Road Department until he retired to take care of his ill wife. He was a great man and a great father. He was always willing to help anyone he could. I remember driving around in his pickup and he always waved at everyone he passed. Family was extremely important to him and there were so many trips to Utah and Southern Idaho to visit relatives and friends. He especially loved his kids, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is survived by more family than I can mention here but he will be greatly missed by all who knew him and his loss will be felt by the many who did. His Celebration of Life will be held for family and close friends on December 4th at 5:00 PM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 744 N 600 E, Firth, ID 83236. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Nalder Funeral Home in Shelley. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Rex 6/22/1942 - 11/25/2021Ronald Williams