Richard Wesley (Dick) Williams, a life-long resident of Idaho, passed away peacefully at his home September 5, 2020. Richard was born on May 14, 1930, in Terreton, Idaho, to William Jennings Williams and LaRae Gibson Williams. He was the oldest of two children. He attended school in Terreton until the family moved to Idaho Falls in 1942, graduating from Idaho Falls High School class of 1948. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Navy. Following an honorable discharge, he attended Ricks College in Rexburg. Richard married Lucinda Hill, October 1, 1953. Three children were born to them: Roxanne, Rae and Shane. Dick and Lucinda made their home of 67 years in Idaho Falls where Dick worked for different companies in electronics and sales. His skills and experience in many areas were evident in his partnerships and ownerships. Richard was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, holding many leadership positions, but his true love was working with the youth. He was immensely proud of his Eagle Scouts and attended a national jamboree with them. Dick and Lucinda loved music and dancing and over the years they taught many youth to dance and be involved in dance festivals. After retirement Dick and Lucinda managed a pumpkin and Christmas tree lot in California. Once that was finished, they would go to Yuma, Arizona, where they would golf and enjoy the warm sunshine. For 30 years they split their time between Arizona and Idaho. Everywhere they went they associated with great friends and relatives. They square danced for many years with a fun-loving group of couples. He was always ready for a card game or Dominoes and loved teaching the retirement games to the grandchildren. He loved to golf and enjoyed playing and staying at their trailer at Heise. Dick leaves a legacy of hard work and service, two distinguishing characteristics of his life. Dick inherited a love and gift of handling horses from his father, which has passed on to his posterity. He maintained his sense of humor until the end of his life. He loved his family and is beloved by them. He is survived by his wife, Lucinda; his three children, Roxanne (Ken) Bradshaw of American Fork, UT; Rae (John) Costello of Montclair; VA; and Shane (Sharon) Williams of Star, ID; 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy and Rae Williams; and his sister, Bonnie Williams Preston. Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls. Interment will be at the Wilford Cemetery in St. Anthony. Military Rites will be performed by the Idaho Honor Guard and the Fremont County Veterans Team. The family will receive friends Friday evening, September 11, 2020, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the funeral home. We express our appreciation to the employees of Brio Home Health and Hospice and the many hours they spent caring for Dad to make him comfortable. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the Idaho Falls Food Bank or to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation. Condolences for the family may be sent to www.woodfuneralhome.com. Richard 5/14/1930 - 9/5/2020Wesley Williams
+1