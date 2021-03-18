Walter (Lee) Williams, 78 of Idaho Falls, Idaho passed away January 25,2021 due to a car accident in route from Idaho Falls, Idaho to Carmel, California with his sister Sherrill (Lynn) McLeod, who also passed at the time of the accident. He was born in Wheatridge, Colorado on October 18, 1942 to Leland and Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Williams. He had one sister, Sherrill (Lynn) McLeod. Lee received his bachelor's degree in Industrial Construction Management at Colorado State University. He worked as a Fire Protection Engineer and Head of the Construction Department at the Department of Energy for 27 years. He married his sweetheart, Sharon Elizabeth Gorman, on September 1, 1962. They were married for 54 years. Sharon passed away in April of 2019. In 1972, Lee moved with his family from Northern California to Idaho Falls, ID. He was involved in various activities and hobbies which he loved. Some of his favorites were fishing, hunting and being a member of the Idaho Art Guild. He loved to paint, read and do all sorts of puzzles. He did all kinds of work with his hands such as building furniture, word carving and oil painting. He loved animals, especially dogs. Lee will be remembered as a kind, quiet man with many talents and a heart of gold. His love for teasing and telling jokes would always make you laugh, but his love for his family ran deep, steady and true. He will be greatly missed. Lee is survived by his three children, Jodi Thorsen, Kristin Wathen and Kirk Williams, all of whom are married. Lee and Sharon had six grandchildren and five great grandchildren with one on the way. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Idaho Art Guild. A memorial service will be at Buck Miller Hann Funeral Home on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 11:00 am. Walter 10/18/1942 - (Lee) 1/25/2021Williams
