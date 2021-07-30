Beth Parker Willmore of Rexburg, ID passed away on July 25, 2021. Beth was born in Rexburg, ID on March 7, 1984 to Marche' Hansen Edgington and Keith Parker. She graduated from Madison High School and continued on to receive a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from Brigham Young University-Idaho. Beth married her high school sweetheart Jared S. Willmore on August 23, 2003 and they were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were blessed with three beautiful children: Megan Elizabeth, Parker Jared and Mason Scott. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and relied deeply on her faith in all she did. Beth has worked for Beehive Federal Credit Union for the last 16 years. Beth loved making connections and had the ability to make anyone she came in contact with feel loved and like they were her close friend. She loved doing things with her family and friends that created lasting memories. She enjoyed riding her horses, snuggling her cats, reading, music, and all things Harry Potter, Friends and The Office. Beth had a quick wit and could find the humor in any situation. She will always be the life of our party. Beth is survived by her husband Jared Willmore, children: Megan, Parker and Mason, mother Marche' (Jerry) Edgington of Boise, step-mother Francy Parker of Parker, grandparents Marvin and Chee Hansen of St. Anthony and Charlotte Parker of Parker, siblings Wade (Katie) Parker of Meridian, Whitney (Jordan) Stott of Meridian, Hallie Parker of Boise and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Beth was preceded in death by her father Keith Parker and grandfather Blair Parker. In lieu of flowers we would encourage donations to the Beth Willmore Memorial Fund at Beehive Federal Credit Union for her children's mission and college funds. The family of Beth Parker Willmore wishes to express special thanks to Teton Medical Group, Pain and Spine Specialists of Idaho and all those that loved and cared for her. The funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Rexburg South Stake Center (Lyman), 2041 W. 5200 S., Rexburg, ID. Family will receive friends from 5:30-7:30 PM, Friday, July 30, at Flamm Funeral Home. Family will receive friends from 9:30-10:45 AM on Saturday, July 31, in the Rexburg South Stake Center. Livestreaming will be available at www.flammfh.com and condolences may be submitted online at www.flammfh.com. Beth 3/7/1984 - 7/25/2021Parker Willmore
