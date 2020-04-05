Dewey Lester Wilmot, 93, passed away on April 1, 2020, while residing at The Gables of Ammon. He died of natural cause's incident to age. He was born March 7, 1927, in Boise Idaho, to Hugh Ery Wilmot and Esther Pinckard Wilmot. Dewey spent his childhood years growing up with his family in Boise Idaho, with brothers and sisters Fonda, Harvey, Russell, Lawrence (Larry), and Shirley Wilmot. He attended and graduated from Boise High School. It was during high school in Boise that Dewey met the love of his life, Virginia Mae Wilmot. They dated during high school until Dewey joined the U.S. Navy and served in the final Pacific Ocean battles of World War II on the aircraft carrier USS Wasp, CV 18. Upon Dewey's return from the war, he and Virginia were married on February 19, 1946, in Winnemucca, NV. Following their marriage, Virginia and Dewey moved to Idaho Falls where they raised three children: Daniel Lynn Wilmot, Deborah Sue (Wilmot) Cullison, and Robyn Leslie (Wilmot) Wobig. Dewey worked at radio and television stations, in Idaho and Montana, throughout much of his life. Dewey was a devoted husband and father and an active member of Cornerstone Assembly of God Church of Idaho Falls. Dewey enjoyed fly-fishing and camping with family, and he loved teaching Bible studies and conducting home Bible studies with his wife Virginia. Dewey was preceded in death by his loving wife, Virginia Mae Wilmot. He is survived by his children Daniel Wilmot (Boise), and Deborah Cullison and Robyn Wobig (Idaho Falls), 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren. A memorial service for Dewey is pending. Arrangements are under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First St., Idaho Falls, Idaho. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com Dewey 3/7/1927 - 4/1/2020Lester Wilmot
