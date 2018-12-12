Colleen Marie Heileson Wilson, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 9, 2018, at her home. Colleen was born April 25, 1940, in Rigby, Idaho, to Orson Howard Heileson and Josie Maxine Smith Heileson. She grew up and attended schools in the area and graduated from Idaho Falls High School where she participated in Drill Team and the High School Marching Band. She also attended Utah State University where she received a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education. She taught school for 40 years beginning in Utah and Iowa before moving to Idaho Falls where she worked at Edgemont, Theresa Bunker, and Ethel Boyes Elementary Schools, retiring in 2003. Colleen was married to Dr. Vanez B. Wilson. They were later divorced. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed needlework, arts and crafts, reading, and loved keeping up with the activities of her 17 nieces and nephews and their families. Colleen is survived by her two brothers, Joe Dell (Bonnie) Heileson of Idaho Falls, ID and H. Ray (Gwenn) Heileson of Driggs, ID. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Helen Betty Heileson Myers Hess. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 15, 2018, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, with Bishop Jay Child officiating. The family will visit with friends from 1-1:45 p.m prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery. Condolence may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Colleen 4/25/1940 - 12/9/2018Heileson Wilson