Jim passed away unexpectedly at EIRMC hospital surrounded by his loved ones. Jim was born December 10th, 1962 to Galon Wilson and Dorthy Smith Wilson. He was the youngest of four and their only son. He lived in Menan Idaho his whole life. He graduated from Rigby Highschool and was a Hunters, Bow, and Trappers Education Instructor. Jim married Linda Douillard on December 13th, 1985 at his parent's home in Menan Idaho. The newlyweds were excited when their oldest daughter Ashley Rose joined their family. Sarah Elizabeth was born next and then they welcomed their final daughter Mary Marie. Jim worked at Jefferson School District 251 for 30 years. He was a Hunter's Education Instructor for 22 years, and a Bow and Trapper's Education Instructor for eight years. He loved the great outdoors and took every opportunity to be outside. He loved to spend time with his grandkids and would take them out to set and check the traps. He is survived by his wife Linda Douillard Wilson of Menan, Idaho. His daughters Ashley (Tyson) Smith of Rigby, Idaho, Sarah (Mike) Bell of Rigby, Idaho, and Mary (Tim) Gasser of Menan, Idaho, his sister Sue (Rolando) Torres of Menan, Idaho, nine grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Galon and Dorthey Wilson, two sisters Marylynn and Debbie, and a nephew. A viewing on April 3rd, 2023 will be held from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Menan 1st Ward Church in Menan and on April 4th, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. at Menan 1st Ward. 3547 E. Menan Lorenzo Hyw. Menan, Idaho 83442. Services will be held on April 4th, 2023 at the Menan 1st Ward Church at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow the funeral service at Lewisville Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com James "Jim" 12/10/1962 - 3/27/2023Lee Wilson
