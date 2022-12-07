John Earl Wilson 73, passed away on 18th November 2022 at Eastern Idaho Medical Center, under the care of Aspen Hospice. John was born September 2, 1949, in Twin Falls, Idaho to Elton Wilford Wilson and Patricia Louise Kidwell Wilson. He is the 2nd oldest of 4 brothers: Harry Clifford Wilson Deceased, Kenny Grant Wilson deceased, and James Allen Wilson (Cindy) Twin Falls, Idaho.He has 8 nieces/nephews and 7 great nieces/nephews. John grew up in Twin Falls Idaho until 1965 when his parents bought the Arctic Circle Drive-in on Broadway St. in Blackfoot, Idaho. He graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1967. John was drafted into the U.S. Army Aug. 23, 1969 as an infantryman. He joined the C Company First Battalion 47thinfantry, 171st Infantry Brigade. He served during the Vietnam Era but, was never deployed out of the country. John, was an expert on the M-16, Sharpshooter on the M-14 & Proficient in Mortars. John was a Sergeant (E-5) he served his Country Honorably until June 2, 1971. John married Evelyn Anne Hoffman Wilson, on December 31, 1975, his best friend of 51 years and wife of 47 years, They lived in Idaho Falls for 40 years. In 2015 They started building their dream home in the Pahsimeroi Valley where they moved into their (Little Fishing Shack) John would call the cabin in 2017. He attended Idaho State University from 1971-1974 receiving a degree in welding. He worked as a heavy equipment operator and was a member of the Operating Engineers Union from 1975-1995. He helped build the Ririe Dam, Teton Dam Build & Demolition, and the rebuild of the American Falls Dam. From 1994 to 2001, John and his wife were owners of Home Oxygen & Medical Equipment. John loved building black powder muzzle loaders starting with a block of wood and turning it into a piece of art. He enjoyed going to Mountain Man Rendezvouses throughout the state of Idaho and competing in shooting ompetitions with a muzzle loader he built. He enjoyed going to NASCAR races. He and his brother Harry race in Dirt Track Car Racing. He enjoyed the spring steelhead fishing on the Salmon River. He loved driving his Reed Jeep in the mountains of Idaho. His favorite author was Patrick McManus. His Alaska fishing trips with his wife, Eve, and friends were some other highlights of his life. They would come home with a large catch, of memories, Salmon & Halibut. How we remember JONNY: "The best friend a person could ever hope for. Witty sense of humor. Strong. Easy to hug. Very comfortable to be around. Gentle." Memorial service will be on December 10, 2022, 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Challis Mission Bible Church, 1331 Butte Ave, Challis, ID. Pastor Randy Oestman will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, please give to your favorite charity in John Earl Wilson's name. Online condolences can be left at www.buckmurphy.com John 9/2/1949 - 11/18/2022Wilson
