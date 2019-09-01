Sharon Kay Wilson 77 Died peacefully at her home in Idaho Falls, ID on August 24, 2019. She was born to Henry & Doris Gravely in Dillon, MT in on November 26, 1941. She graduated from Lima High School in 1959 with a graduating class of 16 students. She married Bob Wilson in 1959 and had 3 sons & they later divorced. Mom grew up on the family's ranch in Dell, MT, she loved being out with her Dad & the horse & the cattle. In 1969 the family Ranch was sold & in 1971 She and her family moved to Idaho Falls where she could be again close to her Dad. Mom's love for Horses & all animals was the script for her life. She was so proud of her son's both in the Rodeo & Horse show arena. Tragically in 1978 her oldest son Doug passed away & her world was broken. Sharon was so proud of her family & so proud of being a Grandmother & Great Grandmother. She started announcing horse shows as a favor & it quickly grew into a passion for many years. Mom worked at the Post Register as a motor carrier for 22 years where it was more than just a job, this provided her with so many friends and guardian angels in her life. Sharon was rough around the edges but had a heart of gold to the ones she loved, she lived a life that's full, but she did it her way. Sharon is survived by her sons, Kent Wilson, Mark "Lisa" Wilson, 3 Grandchildren, Fawnia Whitmore (Shawn), Tyler Wilson, Morgan Wilson and 2 Great Grandchildren, Kenny Whitmore and Logan Whitmore Sharon is proceeded in death by her parents Henry & Doris Gravely, her son Doug Wilson and her boys father Bob Wilson There will be a Memorial at a later date. The family would like to ask that in lieu of flower please send donations to the Bonneville County 4H Horse Council through the Bonneville County Extension. Sharon 11/26/1941 - 8/24/2019Kay Wilson