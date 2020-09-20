Nancy J. Wimmer (Oswald) passed away peacefully on September 15, 2020 at home with her children by her side. Nancy was born in Idaho Falls to Marcella and Harvey Oswald and attended Idaho State University where she graduated from the nursing program and met her husband, Edwin Wimmer. They had three children, Gary, Tresa, and Michael. During her nursing career she worked at several hospitals and doctor offices and is remembered as one of the finest clinical nursing instructors at Boise State University. She was also a home health nurse, a girl scout camp nurse, a grade school nurse for the Boise School District, and was brave enough to teach Jr. High Health. Nancy was an avid outdoorswoman who taught her kids and grandkids how to ski and enjoyed family camping and traveling and didn't hesitate to try to snorkel, boogie board, jet ski, snowmobile, or float the river with the family. She and Ed enjoyed square-dancing, golfing, spending time at their cabin with the grand kids and dancing at various Shriners functions. Nancy was known by her faith and love for Jesus and supported CRU (Campus Crusade for Christ) and many other outreaches to children. She is now dancing cheek-to-cheek in heaven with her loving husband Ed, who passed away earlier this year. She is survived by her two brothers Gilbert and Roger, her sister Dixie, her three children, and seven grandchildren. Memorial services have yet to be confirmed but will be announced and posted on the Cloverdale Funeral Home website at www.cloverdalefuneralhome.com The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please direct donations to https://give.cru.org/cru-greatestneeds.html Nancy 6/2/1937 - 9/15/2020J. Wimmer
