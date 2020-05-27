Vivian Kathleen King Winberg, 82, of Twin Falls, Idaho, formerly of Idaho Falls, lost her battle with Parkinson's disease to the COVID-19 virus on May 20, 2020. Vivian was born September 3, 1937, in Indianapolis, Marion County, Indiana, to Charles King III and Charlotte Maude Machamer King. She grew up and attended Mumford High School in Detroit, Michigan, and later earned her GED. On May 27, 1955, she married Eugene Marvell Winberg in Detroit, Michigan. Vivian and Eugene began their life together in Detroit and moved to St. Louis, Missouri, Salt Lake City, Utah, Blackfoot, Idaho, and Idaho Falls, Idaho. Whether in her home, her bridal shop, or her children's clothing store, Vivian's passion was to make her vision a reality. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served an eighteen month mission for the church in the records department in Salt Lake City, Utah. Vivian is survived by her loving children, Jeff (Debbie) Winberg of Idaho Falls; Amy (John) Coleman of Twin Falls; Neil (Jessica) Winberg of Northfield, MN; Elizabeth (Todd) Ritchie of Idaho Falls; sister, Charlotte Larsen of Salt Lake City, UT; brother-in-law, Ron Winberg of Westland, MI; sister-in-law, Annette Winberg of Waterford, MI; grandchildren: Amber, Brittany, Aaron, Allen, Brandon, Samantha, David, Michelle, Emma, Ben, Andrew, Levi, Ciera, Alexis, Ryker, Shayla, & Caden; plus 30 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Eugene, son, Michael Winberg, daughters, Mariellen Winberg and Dina Marie Winberg, and granddaughter, Kiersten Maguire. Graveside services were held on, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Taylor Cemetery, Idaho Falls, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Vivian 9/3/1937 - 5/20/2020Winberg
