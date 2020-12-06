Ellen "Kay" Winchester, 78, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 2, 2020, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. Kay was born June 12, 1942, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Woodrow Winn Rock and Wanda Katherine Christensen Rock. She grew up in Mackay, Idaho, and graduated from Mackay High School. She went on to complete the nursing program at Parkview Hospital and Ricks College and became a Licensed Practical Nurse. On December 27, 1962, she married Alma Wendell Williams in Lewisville, Idaho. Together they had five sons: Brent, Ken, Kyle, Mark, and Cory. Alma passed away in 2000. She later married Jack Lamar Winchester where they enjoyed 11 years together until he passed in 2011. Kay was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she enjoyed working in the Special Needs Primary and being a visiting teacher. In her private life, she loved to go fishing and bowling. She also enjoyed scrapbooking and watching the wildlife. Most of all, she loved to spend time in Mackay with her friends and family. Kay is survived by her loving sons, Brent Williams of Idaho Falls, ID, Ken Williams of Boise, ID, Kyle Williams of Boise, ID, Mark (Rona) Williams of Idaho Falls, ID, and Cory Williams of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Marvin (Ethlene) Rock of Inkom, ID; 9 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Alma and Jack; her parents, Woodrow and Wanda; a sister, Karen Bartel; and a brother, Jerry Rock. A gathering will be held for close family and friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Monday, December 7, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Ellen 6/12/1942 - "Kay" 12/2/2020Winchester
