David John R. Winder, 79, of Firth passed away November 18, 2018. He was born April 12, 1939 in Idaho Falls to Gerald and Loeda Thomas Winder. His father passed away when David was three. He attended school at OE Bell in Idaho Falls through the 7th grade. At that time he had to work full time to help take care of his younger siblings. David married Diane Bowman in 1963. They had three children, April, David, and Tracy. They were divorce in 1975. He then raised another daughter, Annette. He worked at RT French Company, Pillsbury, and Basic American Food until his retirement. He looked forward to his morning and afternoon visits at the coffee shop with his friends where they would B.S. and tell inappropriate jokes. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, taking care of his lawn, Sunday breakfast, watching WWE Wrestling, and talking with his grandson Cameron about the hyster. He loved animals and had two dogs and a cat. He is survived by his children: April Hathaway of Idaho Falls, David (Lisa) Winder of Grace, Tracy Winder of Fillmore, UT, Annette (Rodney) Sellars of Idaho Falls, eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings: Gloria Johnson, Coleen Wilson, and twins Donna Williams and Donald Winder. The family would like to thank Hands of Hope Hospice for the care they gave their father. Memorial services will be 1:00 pm Friday, November 23, 2018 at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 West Oak Street in Shelley. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. David 4/12/1939 - 11/18/2018Winder