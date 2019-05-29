Sharon Fay Winegar, 83, of Egin, Idaho, passed away peacefully at home with her family in Seattle on May 24, 2019, from complications of cancer. Funeral services will be Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Egin Bench Chapel of the Church of Jesus Crist of Latter-day Saints, 1633 E. 400 N, St. Anthony, ID. The family will receive friends Friday, May 31, 2019 from 5:30 until 7:00 p.m. at Bert Flamm Mortuary, 581 E. 1st N., St. Antony, ID and on Saturday from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Parker Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com Sharon 8/5/1935 - 5/24/2019Fay Winegar