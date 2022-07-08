Eleanor "Ellie" Vivian Winfield, 85, of Iona, passed away July 2, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of Visiting Angels and Symbii Hospice. Ellie was born December 20, 1936, in Alameda, California, to Elmer John Duarte and Evelyn Vivian Silva Duarte. She grew up and attended schools in California. She was unable to graduate with her class because of the decision she made to care for her four younger siblings, making sure they graduated from high school. She was able to receive her GED later in life. On May 27, 1955, she married Robert Ronald Winfield. Ellie and Bobby made their home in Iona, Idaho, where Ellie worked as an independent insurance agent for 30 years. She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church. She enjoyed horseback riding and photography. Ellie is survived by two sisters, Emily Jean Koch of Livermore, CA, and Corrin (Mike) Pellissier of Plymouth, WA; numerous nieces and nephews including Ruth Maize and Danny Duarte; and her friends, Allen & Linda Padgett of Harrison, MT. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Evelyn Duarte; husband, Robert Ronald Winfield; and two brothers, David and Daniel Duarte. Graveside services and burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022, at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Ellie 12/20/1936 - 7/2/2022Winfield