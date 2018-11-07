Irma Jean Winter passed away on October 24th, 2018 at Good Samaritan Village in Idaho Falls. Jean was born in 1923 to Frank and Irma Sinclair. Jean graduated from South High School in Denver. After high school, she attended USO dances at Lowry Air Force Base where she met the love of her life, Edward Winter from Rock Island, IL. They married in 1943 and moved to Biloxi, MS while Ed was in military training before he was deployed to India for his first military service in WWII. After the war, they first lived in South Denver and then moved to Arvada, CO. They took many wonderful trips including those to England, Scotland and Wales. Jean earned a degree as a Certified Medical Assistant-Administrative and worked as an office manager for several doctors. After Ed's death, Jean moved to Idaho Falls in 2001 to be closer to her daughter. One of the first things she did after moving was to join Trinity United Methodist Church where she met many wonderful people. One member, Jeanine Beckman, became a very special friend and traveling partner. Jean and Jeanine traveled together on cruises to the Caribbean, Alaska, Hawaii and through the Panama Canal. They also took several road trips around the west. Jean was an accomplished seamstress. Not only did she make most of the clothes for herself and her daughter, she taught sewing and cooking to a 4-H group for 9 years (until the members all graduated from high school). She turned from making clothes to learning to quilt which she thoroughly enjoyed in later years. Jean was also an avid reader of mysteries. Jean is survived by: her sister Lila (Ed) of Elk Grove, CA, her daughter Leslie (Roger) of Idaho Falls, ID, son Brian (Hafsa) of Ukiah, CA, grandson Anthony of Los Angeles, CA, granddaughter Julie of Portland, OR, and great-grandchildren Milo and Nina. After cremation her remains will be placed next to Ed's at Crown Hill Cemetery in Denver, CO at a later date. A Memorial service will be held in Jean's honor at 2 PM on Friday, November 9th 2018 at Trinity United Methodist Church. Jean was under the care of Hospice of Eastern Idaho and the staff at Good Samaritan. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be donated to the Trinity United Methodist Restoration Fund. Arrangements made under the direction of Buck Miller Hann Funeral Home. Online condolences can be left at www.buckmillerhann.com. Jean 9/8/1923 - 10/24/2018Winter