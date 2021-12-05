Mike Winterbottom, 73, of Firth Idaho, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on November 28, 2021, at Idaho Community Hospital in Idaho Falls Idaho. He was born on February 25, 1948, in Blackfoot, Idaho, to Elmo Winterbottom and Ida Walters Winterbottom. He grew up in Groveland, Idaho and graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1967. Mike was a part of the high school wrestling team. He joined the United States Army in 1968 and was in the HHC 25th Infantry. The U.S. Army took Mike to Vietnam where he fought and was awarded the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star for his service. Mike returned home and went back to Albertson's Bakery, where he was employed for 39 years until retirement. On June 25, 1971, he married Cheri Mecham in Firth, Idaho. Mike and Cheri welcomed a beautiful baby boy, Cory, on July 14, 1976. Mike loved to go hunting with his brothers. He loved camping and riding his 4-wheeler with his family and friends. One of his favorite places to go was the annual Bash campout at Bonanza Campground. Mike had a love of western movie especially featuring John Wayne. The family would like to thank Dr. Cheney, Dr. Morton, and associates for the loving care they gave Mike. They would also like to thank Idaho Community Hospital for the care and support they gave Mike and the whole family. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses in Blackfoot especially Tiffany Willams PA, for their wonderful care they gave Mike. Mike is survived by his wife, Cheri, and his son Cory Winterbottom. He is also survived by his brother, Reese (Emy Lou) Winterbottom, and his sisters Peggy Jorgensen, and Judy Christiansen. Mike is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers Abe Winterbottom and Barry Winterbottom; a sister Nancy Winterbottom; and his in laws Lee and Leila Mecham. The family will meet with friends and relatives to celebrate Mike's life from 6-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 South Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot, Idaho. His ashes will be interred at Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Blackfoot, Idaho at a later date. At this celebration, COVID guidelines will be followed. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com Mike 2/25/1948 - 11/28/2021Winterbottom
News Trending Today
-
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Hillcrest falls in third day of Corner Canyon tournament
-
Officers look for man involved in store incident
-
Nixing the 's-word': Idaho to see dozens of name changes after federal directive
-
Ammon City Councilman Wiscombe resigns
-
Upcoming holiday events in the Idaho Falls area
-
Wolfley-Hillier, Whitney
-
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: Experienced Hillcrest team going to the Dungeon
-
Man in custody after shots fired incident
-
Gutierrez, Doris
-
Muir, Charole