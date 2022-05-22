Joyce Ann Wise, 76, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 19, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of Encompass Home Health & Hospice and her loving family. Joyce was born November 27, 1945, in Shreveport, Louisiana, to John D. Dickerson and Lottie Dickerson. The family moved around with the military and they lived in various places, including California, Texas, Louisiana, Nevada, and Idaho. Joyce married Jim Lamon and they were blessed with two children, Michael and Dana. They were later divorced. She met Larry John Wise in Reno, Nevada, and they were married in 2002. They made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Joyce worked in Telecommunications. Joyce was a Christian. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, camping, and spending time with her family. Joyce is survived by her husband, Larry Wise of Idaho Falls; son, Michael (Erin) Lamon of Winachee, WA; daughter, Dana Random-Lamon of NV; stepdaughter, Trina Hebdon of Blackfoot, ID; stepson, L. Ryan (Carolyn) Wise of Durham, NC; stepson, S. Shane (Dixie) Wise of Riverton, UT; sister, Sharon Rideaux; 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents. A Gathering will be held for family and friends from 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Joyce 11/27/1945 - 5/19/2022Wise