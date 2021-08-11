Paul Wise, 82, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 7, 2021, at his home. He was under the care of Hospice of Eastern Idaho. Paul was born October 25, 1938, in Pocatello, Idaho, to Conard Wise and LaRee Bowen Wise. He grew up and attended schools in Firth, Idaho and graduated from Firth High School. In 1991, he married Marge Cox in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Paul and Marge made their home in Idaho Falls where Paul worked as a fireman and owned Paul's Cleaning Service. He loved spending time in the outdoors. He especially enjoyed golfing and fishing. He loved spending time doing anything that involved his family. Paul is survived by his wife, Marge Wise; his son, Evan Wise of Rigby, ID; daughter, Cary (George) Bott of Idaho Falls, ID; step-children, Tad (Brenda) Cox of Salt Lake City, UT, Tamie (Robert) Graham of Idaho Falls, ID, and Bill (Wendy) Cox of Idaho Falls, ID; brother Lynn (Vickey) Wise of Burbank, WA; sister Vicky (Tracy) Berg of Firth, ID; 5 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, as well as step-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Dustin. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 16, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N Ridge Avenue, with Levi Paul Gruver officiating. The family will visit with friends from 9:30 a.m to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Firth Cemetery . Military Rites will be performed by the David B. Bleak Post 93 team and Hill Air Force Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Paul 10/25/1938 - 8/7/2021Wise
