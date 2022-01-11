Aliene Thain Wiser, of Idaho Falls, passed away at home on Thursday, January 6th, 2022. She began her good life nearly 97 years ago on a cold wintery Saturday, March 14, 1925, at her Grandma Dahle's home in Logan, Utah. Aliene's growing up years-in her own words-were idyllic. The extended Thain families lived on a beautiful dairy farm in Benson, Utah. Family homes were built along a dusty road traversing the farm and framed by green pastures and a wide lazy river. Aliene was born with a love for animals and a God-given talent for storytelling. This combination of the beautiful farm, the animals, and the storytelling has endeared Aliene to her family of four children; 19 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. All grew up hearing stories of Old Ephriam in Logan Canyon; Goliath the bull escaping his pen; and the times that Aliene would travel with her dad to prepare Holstein show cows and pulling horses...coming home with lots of blue ribbons. More stories were told of Gondie the rescued goose; Newell, the rescued newborn frozen lamb; Christmas sleigh rides, and mischievous Shetland ponies-Billy and Sparkle. Truly Aliene's life was idyllic and there is much evidence that her love of animals was passed down to all her children, children's children etc. While attending North Cache High School, Aliene met Emery Wiser. Even in the midst of rationing, they discovered no shortages of great times-winter sleigh rides, dances, and double dates with their best friends, Myrna and Judd. Aliene fell for the twinkle in Emery's blue eyes, and Emery was heard to say on many occasions that she was the love of his life. They were married on May 16, 1945, in the Logan Utah Temple. Together Emery and Aliene worked on the Trenton farm for 10 years before packing up a growing family and moving to homestead their own sagebrush-covered ground in Washington State. Again, they worked the farm together and Aliene planted. She always started with roses. Emery and Aliene and family moved 17 times in their 70+ wedded years...and Aliene planted. She planted fruit trees; berries of all varieties; grape vines; vegetables in all their varieties...but she always started with roses. Aliene served faithfully and in good cheer in many church assignments. Their children were fortunate to be raised in the faith. Aliene is survived by a sister, LaDawn Porter; 3 daughters: Shauna, MaChel, and Delaine; and an "animal-loving" family tree. Aliene was preceded in death by her husband, Emery; their only son, Thayne; her great-great-grandson, Thor David; and her brother, Garrett. The family feels deep gratitude to friends, the kind staff of Encompass Home Health and Coltrin Mortuary for their compassionate service. Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, January 15, 2022, in the Logan City Cemetery, 1000 N. 1200 E., Logan, Utah. The family will visit with friends from 12-1:00 p.m., at the Green Canyon Stake Center, 1850 N. 400 E., North Logan, Utah. Arrangements are under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First St., Idaho Falls, Idaho. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Aliene 3/14/1925 - 1/6/2022Thain Wiser
+1