Marge Witt, 79, of Idaho Falls, passed away in her home, surrounded by her loved ones, on March 30, 2022, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. She was under hospice care, provided by Brio Health Care Services. Marge was born on September 5, 1942, in Blackfoot, Idaho, to Arthur and Helen Ogden. She was the youngest of seven children. She graduated in 1960 from Blackfoot High School. She married the love of her life, Bob Witt, on December 14, 1964, in Idaho Falls. They were blessed with three beautiful children, whom she built her life around. Marge spent her life devoted to her family. You could always find Marge cooking, and cleaning. She was known for making the best sandwiches for anyone who stopped by. Her hobbies and interests involved camping, boating, sports, and all outdoor activities. Her most favorite outdoor activity included anything with an engine and wheels, starting with motorcycle, then four-wheeler, and ended up with her cherished Razor, which she rode the last time at the age of 79. Above all, her greatest love was spending quality time with her family and grandchildren. She's known for her independence, quick-wit, strong opinions, and humor. Many knew her as a coach, as she loved to teach and coach all types of sports. She was an incredible wife, mom, grams "GG," and friend to all. Survivors include her three children, Tisha (Vic) Pires, Chandra Witt, and Robb (Hilary) Witt, all of Idaho Falls; grandchildren, Kylee Hyde, Whitney Beal, Kiera Jenkins, Brennon Witt, Rafter Witt, Jake Pires, and Alexa Pires, all of Idaho Falls; and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and five siblings. In honor of Marge's wishes, a Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Downtown Event Center (DEC), located at 480 Park Avenue. A short program will be held at 6 p.m. Please come and join us to celebrate and honor this amazing woman. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Margene 9/5/1942 - 3/30/2022Ogden Witt