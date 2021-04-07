Mae Doreen Wolf, 89, of Idaho Falls, passed away April 3, 2021, at The Gables of Ammon Assisted Living Center. She was under the care of Aspen Home Health and Hospice. Doreen was born April 29, 1931, in Shelley, Idaho, to John Wesley Russell and Ruth Chilson Covert Russell. She grew up and attended schools in Shelley. She married Jesse Lloyd Winder. He passed away in 1947, leaving his wife and infant son, Tom. On February 14, 1948, she married Duane Norman Wolf in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Doreen and Duane made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Doreen was a mother and homemaker. She also worked at Ammon Produce. Duane passed away July 29, 2015. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed crochet, cooking, Swedish weaving, and crafts. She and her husband were snowbirds. She loved to spend time with her family. She was always up for a party. Doreen is survived by her son, Thomas (Ann) Winder of Shelley, ID; son, Max (Melody) Wolf of Ammon, ID; son, Lyle K. (Mary) Wolf of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Bonnie (Steve) Maclure ; daughter, Tammy (Skip) Allen of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Barbara Yost of Idaho Falls, ID; 18 grandchildren and 44 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Duane N. Wolf, sisters, Ruth Ella Gifford Holmquist, Melvina "Lotty" Cox, Doris Wise, and Joyce Lee, and brothers, Kenneth Russell, Floyd Pete Russell, Eldridge "Ed" Russell, Ivol Russell, and Spencer Russell, as well as two granddaughters, Tanaya Wolf and Melina Wolf, and a great-grandson Gavin Scott Winder. Private family funeral services will be held on 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. A viewing will be held Thursday, April 8, from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at Wood East Side. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. The family would like to thank Aspen Home Health and Hospice, The Gables Assisted Living (Legacy) of Ammon, and Dr. Hodges for their excellent care. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Doreen 4/29/1931 - 4/3/2021Wolf
+1