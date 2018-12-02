Jennifer Anne Wolfe, 57 of Idaho Falls passed away November 30, 2018 at her home. Jennifer was born April 19, 1961 to Willard Edward and Alice Anne Hamilton. She grew up and attended school in McMinnville, Oregon. She had four brothers Tom, John, Rich, Dave and a sister Jean. On January 6, 1979 she married the love of her life, Clarence W. Wolfe, III "Skip". On September 30, 1979 she gave birth to beautiful twin girls, April and Michelle. On August 23, 1980 she gave birth to a son Chuck. Jennifer loved being a Grandmother of 8. She enjoyed showing all eight of her grandchildren how to sew and bake. They were the light of her eyes. Jennifer is survived by her loving husband Skip Wolfe of Idaho Falls, Daughters April (Jerry) Waid and Michelle (Dan) Kelley and her son Chuck (Morgan) Wolfe all of Idaho Falls. Eight Grandchildren Danielle, Alexis, Natalie, Eddie, Braydon, Holden, Lindsay and Harley. She was preceded in death by her father Willard Edward Hamilton and a Sister Jean Balcombe. Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak) in Shelley The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 PM and Wednesday morning from 9:30 till 10:45 A.M. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Jennifer 4/19/1961 - 11/30/2018Anne Wolfe