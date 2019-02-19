Bill W. Wolfensberger (75) of Rigby, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 at his home. He was born September 18, 1943 in Rexburg, Idaho to Henry "Hank" Otto Wolfensberger and Verna Wood Wolfensberger. Bill grew up in Rigby amongst many friends and family members. He attended schools in Rigby, graduating from Rigby High School in 1961. He then attended Idaho State University where he studied Architecture. Bill served in the US Army with the 116th Engineer Battallion from 1965 - 1969. In 1975 he married Rhea Mae Rapp in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They made their home in Rigby, Idaho where they were blessed with 3 children, Ryan (Audrey) Wolfensberger, Rhett (Jessica) Wolfensberger, Natalie (Jeff) Evans. In 1971, Bill began working for Argonne National Laboratory in the Engineering Drafting and Design Department. He was very knowledgeable and skilled in his field and was granted a US patent for his design work within the Space Battery Development Program. He retired from Argonne in 2008 but was asked to return part-time through Walsh Engineering, he did so by fully retired in 2010. Bill was fond of horses. As a youth he had his own horse, Jack. He rode often with his cousin Kent and his sister Gay. He had a love for playing in and exploring the outdoors and found it most enjoyable to do so on an ATV. He spent countless hours on trail rides with his family and friends. However, his true passion was in his classic cars! Bill was always working on one of his cars, his favorite being his 1937 Ford pickup. Summer weekends were dedicated to car shows and long drives throughout the valley and sometimes further; a family tradition that will be cherished forever. He was often found in his shop "tinkering" and other times hard at work on a project. Bill was kind and thoughtful to all; a true peacemaker. Bill was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was always so grateful and humbled by the love and support of those he served with and those he was able to serve. He is survived by his wife, Rhea Mae Wolfensberger of Rigby as well as his children and grandchildren, all of Rigby. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hank and Verna Wolfensberger, brother, Alan and sisters, Judy and Gaylynn. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the Rigby 2nd Ward Chapel, (364 N. 4100 E., Rigby). The family will receive friends from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, February 18, 2018 at Eckersell Funeral Home, (101 W. Main Street, Rigby) and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Interment will be in the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Bill 9/13/1943 - 2/16/2019W. Wolfensberger