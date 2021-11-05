DeRay Vance Womack passed away on November 2nd, 2021 at Portneuf Medical Center. He battled for the past 6 years with deteriorating health. He fought every day to be present in the lives of his kids and grandchildren. He lived for his family. DeRay was born August 25th, 1961 in Blackfoot Idaho to Almo Bud Womack and Doris Lorraine Wallace. He was the 7th of 9 children. He spent his entire life in the Blackfoot/Firth area and graduated from Snake River High School. On June 26th, 1981 he married Shawna Chandler in Firth, Idaho. They were later sealed as a family in the Idaho Falls temple in 1984. These two young kids came from humble beginnings and built a beautiful life with their children, their children's spouses, and 19 grandchildren. He was a hard worker that diligently provided for his family and made sure their needs were always met. DeRay was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His favorite callings were as a young men's president and scout leader and later as a temple ordinance worker. He loved spending the time with the youth of the church. Especially when it involved building something or a service project. He loved to keep his hands busy. Camping, fishing, horseback riding, hiking, floating the river or just about any adventure that involved the outdoors brought him a lot of happiness. He loved working with cattle and found joy in ranching with his sons. The family cabin was a refuge to all family members, but especially for DeRay. Lots of good conversations, good food, and many lasting memories were experienced at the cabin. DeRay is survived by his wife, Shawna Womack of Firth; children, Jamie (Phillip) Bridges of Rupert, Megan (Gerald) Love of Meridian, Kyle (Tamara) Womack of Firth, and Chad (Jennifer) Womack of Shelley; siblings Barry (Linda) Womack, Dianna Gleed, Wesley (Jennifer) Womack, LaVerl (Kaye) Womack, Dorena (Ronald) King, and LaVon (Rebecca) Womack and 19 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Almo and Doris Womack; and brothers Brice and Teddy Womack. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the Kimball Ward LDS church located at 744 N. 600 E Firth Idaho under the direction of Hawker Funeral home. Family will meet with friends for one hour prior to the service at the church. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com DeRay 8/25/1961 - 11/2/2021Vance Womack