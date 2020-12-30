Kimberly Wong, 55, passed away peacefully at her home in American Fork, Utah on Saturday, December 26, 2020. Born to Calvin and Marilyn Dye on June 17, 1965 in Blackfoot, Idaho. She is the 4th of 7 children and spoke fondly of her time being raised on a farm in Firth, Idaho. From a young age, Kimberly knew she wanted to devote her life to special education, and worked hard to achieve her dream by attending Rick's College and Idaho State University to obtain her Bachelors of Arts in Elementary and Special Education Teaching. Kimberly went on to serve a full time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Hong Kong, where she met her eventual eternal companion Chun "Jim" Wong. They were married and sealed for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls temple on September 14, 1991. Kimberly's first teaching position was working with children in inner city San Francisco. Upon moving to Utah, Kimberly began working for Alpine School District. During her time with Alpine School District, she held several positions from; teaching, working for the district office as a Teacher Leader, and eventually becoming the principal of the Dan Peterson School near her home. She furthered her education by obtaining a Master's Degree in Special Education Administration from Utah State University, all while working full time and raising a young family. Throughout her educational career, Kimberly was known as a fierce advocate for her students who worked hard to ensure they had every opportunity possible. Kimberly will be remembered for her love and compassion she showed to everyone. She had an incredible ability to love and connect with everyone around her. Kimberly had a passion for music, and could often be found at the piano playing songs by memory she had heard only once. She also had a knack for baked goods, known for her bread and holiday treat boxes given to neighbors and friends annually. Kimberly loved spending time with her family, and never missed a sporting event, concert, or special occasion for her family. Kimberly Wong is survived by her husband Chun "Jim" Wong, as well as her children Westin (26), Kiana (24), and Kambria (20). Kimberly will be laid to rest on December 31, 2020 in Firth, Idaho next to her parents. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Kimberly 6/17/1965 - 12/26/2020Wong
