Elizabeth Annette Wood, 90, of Idaho Falls, passed away on March 28, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. She was born June 9, 1931, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Blanche Pearl Jenkins Wood and John (Jack) Albert Wood, the third of four children. She grew up and attended schools in the area, graduating from Idaho Falls High School when she was just 16 years old. She then attended Brigham Young University and graduated with a bachelor's degree in English. She worked as a teacher in Salt Lake City, Utah. Annette received a Master's degree in English and French from University of Utah. She taught English and French at Newton, Massachusetts High School, one of the leading schools in America. She later moved back to Idaho Falls where she taught English and French at Idaho Falls High School and then at Bonneville High School. Annette was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served as a missionary in the Canada Montreal Mission. She found great joy serving later in life as a temple ordinance worker in the Idaho Falls Temple. Annette loved to read and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was never without a pet cat and enjoyed the sweet companionship they offered. The family would like to give a special thanks to Kristy and Maria from "A Caring Hand" and Brio Hospice for their kind and loving care of Annette. She is survived by her brother, Robert S. Wood; his wife, Dixie; and 21 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers and their wives, Jack Arthur (Marjorie) Wood Jr. and Ralph M. (Margaret) Wood; one niece; and two nephews. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 4, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side (963 S Ammon Road) in Ammon with Jerry Painter, First Counselor of the Woodruff Ward Bishopric, officiating. The family will visit with friends on Monday from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery next to her parents. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. E. 6/9/1931 - 3/28/2022Annette Wood