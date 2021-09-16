Jake Steven Wood of Rigby passed away on September 13, 2021. He was born March 29, 1995 in Rexburg to Angie and Trent Wood. He attended school at Teton Elementary, South Fremont Junior High and South Fremont High School. Jake loved to be in the outdoors. It didn't matter what season it was. He was either riding his sled, hunting or golfing. Whatever he was doing, he was always doing it with his dad and brothers. His nieces Kynli and Kimber were the light of his life. They had him wrapped around their fingers from day one. He met the love of his life, Jessi, in July of 2019 at the Golf Course. If anyone needed help doing anything, he was the first one to step up and help. From Drywall and electrical work to building fence and moving hay. It didn't matter, Jake was always there. When he was a little boy, he loved to play in the dirt. Later in life, he followed in his brothers footsteps and played in the dirt for a living for DePatco. He made many lifelong friends there. He is survived by the love of his life, Jessi Glon of Rigby, his parents, Angie and Trent Wood of Teton, his brothers Jason (Kelsie) Wood of St. Anthony, Juston (Katie) Wood of Rigby, and his nieces Kynli and Kimber, Grandmother Venice Browning of Sugar City, Grandmother Bonnie Miller of Idaho Falls, and Grandparents Steve and Darlene Wood of Rexburg. He is preceded in death by his Great Grandma Grace Wood, his two grandfather's Leonard Browning and Jerry Miller and sister Josie Grace Wood. There will be a viewing at the Teton LDS Church Thursday night from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm and on Friday at Flamm Funeral in Rexburg from 10:00 am to 11:30. The Graveside services will be at Noon in the Teton Cemetery. There will be a Celebration of Life at the Jefferson Hills Golf Course in Rigby from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Condolences may be submitted online at www.flammfh.com. Jake 3/29/1995 - 9/13/2021Steven Wood
