L. Kent Wood was born in Rigby on May 20, 1945, to Phyllis (Doman) and Floyd Ray Wood. He was the youngest son with three older brothers. His childhood was spent on the family farm in Rigby. After graduation, he enlisted in the Air Force from Aug. 1965 to Aug. 1971, with a tour in Vietnam. While stationed in Iowa he met and married Wendy (Brooks) Wood on Nov. 17, 1967. In their 36 years of marriage, they had 5 children together. His love of dogs, horses, and outdoor activities lasted throughout his long life. He passed away on June 20, 2019, due to pneumonia, a complication of dementia. Kent is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, and his oldest son, Bart. Kent is survived by his four living children and 10 grandchildren. Graveside services will be at Rigby Pioneer Cemetery on Fri., Oct. 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. A light lunch will be served at the LDS meetinghouse right next to the cemetery, 4021 E 300 North, Rigby, ID. His children look forward to speaking with guests and looking over pictures from his lifetime. Everyone is welcome. The family is grateful for all the kind words and actions of all those involved in Kent's care over the past ten years. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. L. Kent 5/20/1945 - 6/20/2019Wood