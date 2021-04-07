Margaret Wood G. Wood Margaret G. Wood, 84, of Blackfoot, formerly of Hamer, died Monday, April 5, 2021, at Willows Assisted Living. Margaret was born August 18, 1936, in Idaho Falls, to Sarah Rachel Turman and Frank Mellwood Nielsen of Hamer. She had one sister, Beverly, and two brothers, Karl Ray and Billy. She grew up in Hamer, attending school there and graduating from Roberts High School in 1954. Margaret was married to John "Jack" Wood on January 15, 1955, in Idaho Falls. She was appointed Post Master in 1972 and also purchased the Hamer Store & Bar where the Post Office was located. They sold the store in 1982 and retired in 1994. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Idaho League of Postmasters. She is survived by Vaughn (Cindy) Wood of Shelley, ID, Greg (Robin) Wood of Boise, ID, John (Connie) Wood of Blackfoot, ID, Kari (Mike) Van Orden of Blackfoot, ID, and Joel Wood (Todd Allen) of Birch Bay, WA. She also has ten grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and two more being born this summer. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and all of her siblings, Beverly Johnson, Karl Ray Nielsen, and Billy Nielsen. A service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior. Burial will be in the Grant Central Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.