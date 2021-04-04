Richard Ellet "Dick" Wood, 93, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 31, 2021, at MorningStar Senior Living Center. He was under the care of Aspen Home Health and Hospice. Dick was born March 3, 1928, in Farmington, Utah, to Afton G. Wood and Lavinia Estes Wood. He grew up and attended schools in Farmington, graduating from Davis High School. He also attended the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, doing his thesis work in Long Island, New York. He earned his Doctorate Degree in Nuclear Physics. He met his sweetheart, Afton Call, in high school, and after his discharge from the Navy on July 16, 1948, they were married in the Logan, Utah LDS Temple. Richard and Afton made their home in various parts of Utah before moving to Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Richard worked as a Physicist for GE and then the Department of Energy. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings, including serving three missions with his wife. He enjoyed hiking, hunting, snowmobiling, woodworking, gardening, and family history. He also enjoyed family time playing games, including Scrabble, chess, and cards. Dick served on the District 91 School Board for several years. Dick is survived by his son, Dale (Betty) Wood of Rigby, ID; son, Stanley (Renee) Wood of Coeur d'Alene, ID; son, Michael (Simone) Wood of Idaho Falls; daughter, Barbara (Jim) Owen of Midvale, UT; son-in-law, Bryon (Debbie) Reed of Idaho Falls; 26 grandchildren, 88 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Afton; daughter, JoAnne Reed; sister, Gayle Mayfield; granddaughter, Ruth Anne Wood; and grandson, Rick Owen. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends Monday from 6:30-8 p.m. and Tuesday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services, both visitations at the funeral home. Services will be broadcast live at www.woodfuneralhome.com on Dick's obituary page. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Richard 3/3/1928 - "Dick" 3/31/2021Wood
