Salinda Dawn (Sinde) Wood, of Rigby, was born on March 23, 1961, and passed away on February 2, 2022. Floating down that river with her savior, and her parents. She grew up and went to school in Ashton, Idaho where she graduated from North Fremont High School. Sinde was the second born and is the oldest of her three sisters that she loved deeply.She had one daughter, Brandy, and four grandchildren: Weston, Tanner, Gage, and Kami. Sinde worked as a CNA and was the happiest when taking care of others. She was caring and compassionate. Later in life, she worked in customer service. She loved visiting with others and helping to solve their problems. She was a mother figure to many people. She took in many and treated them as her own. She was the glue that held her family together. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Playing cards, board games, knitting, crocheting, and making crafts for her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Terry and June Wood; brother, Dino Wood; and sister, Carlene Wood. She is survived by her daughter, Brandy (Cody) Nelson; four children: Weston, Tanner, Gage, and Kami. Sisters: Tamara (Sonny) McCay, Zetta (Ron) Miller. Sinde's best friend, Nora (Tom), and many nieces and nephews. Her love stretched far and beyond. You, my beautiful mommy, will be so missed - always in our hearts. A Gathering of Remembrance will be held February 19th, 2022 at the Senior Center in Rigby address is 391 Community Ln, Rigby, ID 83442 if you would also like to send a card or flowers. Please come and join Sinde's family and friends between 1pm-4pm to share beautiful memories of her, enjoy some food and spread some love. For all hearts and minds alike. Cremation is under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Salinda 3/23/1961 - 2/2/2022Dawn (Sinde) Wood