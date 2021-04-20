On Wednesday, April 14, 2021, Carl Woodruff, loving husband, and father, passed away at the age of 67 in St. George, Utah. He was born on June 16, 1953, in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida to Cal and Betty. Carl had an adventurous childhood. He lived in different states across the United States. He spent a few years in the Middle East where climbed the great pyramids. He attended Missouri University for a year, before joining the Navy. He learned to write software which became his primary career. While in the Navy, Carl met his wife Shirley in the San Francisco Bay area. They were married for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls temple. They raised five boys: Dan, Dave, Ben, Mark, and Joe. Carl was fun loving, a continual learner, and an avid do-it-yourself, and jack of all trades. He served others, had the heart of a kid, and loved to play with his grandchildren. He loved the outdoors where he often went camping with his family and friends. He spent many of his weekdays and weekends in the mountains on his ATVs. He was always trying get others to laugh with his unique sense of humor that made you think. He also loved to build things himself. He built a camper in the living room, an automated book scanner, and recently created 3D videos of his ATV adventures which can be found on Google Street ATV Trails in southern Utah and Arizona strip. He served everyone he could through his church, scout organizations, and astronomy club. Whenever he could, he was out and about with his grandchildren in all sorts of activities such as white-water rafting. Carl was preceded in death by his father, Cal, and his mother, Betty. He is survived by his wife, Shirley; his five children, Dan, Dave, Ben, Mark, and Joe; his sister, Ginny; his brother, Bill; his cousin, Rodhe; and most of his many grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, 2:00 PM, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 1184 N Dixie Downs, St. George, UT, 84770. A viewing will be available from 12:30-1:45 PM at the same location. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com Carl 6/16/1953 - 4/14/2021Woodruff
