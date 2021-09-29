Fay Olive Woods, age 87 of Menan, passed away at Homestead Assisted Living in Rexburg, Saturday, September 25, 2021. Fay was born April 7, 1934 in Rigby, Idaho a daughter to Harry Kenneth Robbins and Erma Viola Brown Robbins. She was raised in the Rigby area attending Rigby schools, graduating from Rigby High School. She married Dean Lawrence Woods September 14, 1952 in Rigby; their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple. She was a mother and homemaker and worked parttime for Calls Floral, Paramount Lockers and for School district 251 Lunch Program. She enjoyed sewing, camping, reading, quilting but especially loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Eagles Club. She is survived by her sons Wesley (Suzanne) Woods and Rick (Sherry) Woods, a daughter Kathy Wheeler, four brothers; William (Ruby Mae) Robinson, Joseph (Sylva) Robinson, LeeRoy (Bertha) Robinson and John (Lee) Robinson, two sisters: Ruth Hiatt and Doris Christiansen, ten grandchildren, twenty-five great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two grandsons Kendall Woods and Steve Woods and a great grandson Kellen Derek Cox. Graveside services will be held Monday October 4, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. We as a family express our thanks to all who cared for mom at Homestead Assisted Living in Rexburg. Fay 4/7/1934 - 9/25/2021Woods
+1
Recommended for you
News Trending Today
-
Blackfoot teacher nominated for national award
-
Downtown parking receives attention
-
Staples, Jennie
-
Bonneville County man arrested after reportedly crashing into deputy's car with truck
-
GUEST OPINION: It's high time to act on vaccine mandates
-
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Still unbeaten, Idaho Falls breaks into the 5A rankings
-
Daybell, Vallow to be tried together
-
Christensen, Kurt
-
4th COVID death reported in Custer County
-
Shikashio, Charlie and Tatsuko