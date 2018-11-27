Robert Edward Woods died on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, at Lincoln Court Retirement Center. He was born in Ogden, Utah to Joseph E. Woods and Nellie Sarah Bitton on Sept. 5, 1924. Shortly after his birth, his parents were divorced. Later his mother married Frank Van Why who acted as Bob's dad for the rest of his life. Bob's family moved to the Los Angeles area when Bob was about six. The family moved back to Ogden in the fall of 1941, and Bob graduated from Ogden High School in 1942. In Dec. of 1942, he enlisted in the Army Special Training Program (ASTP) expecting to complete his education as an Electrical or Mechanical Engineer. Unfortunately, the need for large numbers of personnel for the invasion and conquest of Europe, resulted in the cancelation of the ASTP program and Bob was reassigned to the 104th Infantry Division. The Division was deployed to Europe from 1944 until the end of the war in Europe. Bob participated in the campaigns for Northern France, The Rhineland and Central Europe. After his discharge in 1945, he completed his education graduating as a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering, and later qualifying as a Registered Professional Electrical Engineer. During his career he held various positions as a Design Engineer, a Test and Start Up Engineer, a Construction Administration Engineer for different companies in the Aerospace or Nuclear Industries. He also, earned the equivalent of a Masters Degree in Nuclear Engineering, while qualifying as a Nuclear Reactor Operator working for the Naval Reactors Facility at The Idaho National Laboratory. He was especially proud of his work in the construction of various buildings at the INL Site, and the Minuteman Missile Assembly Plant. Bob met Elizabeth Janet Barrass while working in the Rock Springs Wyoming area. They were married on Nov. 27, 1948. She passed away on Oct. 1, 2001, after 53 years of wedded bliss. She was a wonderful wife and mother throughout their married lives. They had one son, Paul Robert Woods. The family enjoyed camping and traveling together, and occasionally Bob would drop a line in the water. Bob was active in scouting serving in many different capacities. He was a long-time member of the Elks, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the American Legion. He was a member of the Veterans Memorial Team, which provided Military Services for deceased Veterans. Also, he helped with the presentation of Legion Awards to fifth grade students for completion of the study about the history and use of the American Flag. Recently he became a member of The Masons, the Shriners, the Scottish Rite (32nd degree of masonry) and the Eagles. He also volunteered to help with various Fish and Game programs including Hunter Education. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation in Bob's name to the local VFW group. Bonneville County Veterans Team, American Legion Post 56, 485 Constitution Way, Idaho Falls, Idaho 83402. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Burial will be at Ucon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Robert Edward 9/5/1924 - 11/18/2018Woods